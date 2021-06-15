OFFERS
Free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Prescott Thursday, June 17

Spectrum Healthcare will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations for walk-in patients from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at St. Vincent De Paul, 120 N. Summit Avenue in Prescott. (AP file)

Originally Published: June 15, 2021 11 a.m.

Spectrum Healthcare will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations for walk-in patients from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at St. Vincent De Paul, 120 N. Summit Avenue in Prescott.

The vaccine being administered will be the Moderna brand. This clinic is open to anyone who needs a first or second dose. No appointments are necessary.

Anyone with questions can call 844-943-7387.

Information provided by Spectrum Healthcare.

120 N Summit Ave, Prescott, AZ 86301

COUNTY

To learn about other available vaccine options visit Yavapai County Vaccine Information page, https://www.yavapai.us/chs/home/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments.

