Adoption Spotlight: Lashawna
Originally Published: June 15, 2021 7:55 p.m.
Lashawna is an honors student who enjoys writing poetry and love songs. It’s no surprise her favorite subject is English! She is known for being kind, loyal and laid back. Lashawna loves orange chicken and dreams of being a cosmetologist. Get to know Lashawna and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
- Game-trail cameras outlawed by Arizona Game and Fish Commission
- Fatal rollover collision closes Glassford Hill Road Sunday night
- Need2Know: Disabled American Veterans ‘Trift’ Store to open 2nd location; Cinnabon-Jamba Juice location to open in Prescott; Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen plans to open by June 30 in Prescott Valley
- Prescott-area agencies enact Stage II fire restrictions beginning June 11
- Obituary: Mackenzie Rain Long McNeil
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat, dies on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Airport ranked 25th busiest in the nation in 2020
- Obituary: Carl William Sweet
- ‘Shash,’ cherished black bear at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott, dies
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
- Fire crews get control of wildland fire in Dewey-Humboldt
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: