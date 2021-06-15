10th Annual Jerry Germain Horseshoe Tournament Saturday, June 19

The American Legion Gary Streeter Post 108, Prescott Valley, horseshoe tournament will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 19.

The event will take place at the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club pits located at the American Legion Park on Bob Drive in Prescott Valley.

This fundraising event helps Post 108 fulfill meeting the four pillars of Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth. Each pillar encompasses a variety of programs that benefit our nation’s veterans, service members and their families.