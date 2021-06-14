Prescott Valley PD youth academy set for July 12-16; register now

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is currently accepting applications for its 2021 Youth Academy, “A Peek Behind the Curtain,” which will be conducted from Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, at department headquarters, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd.

Academy participation is free, but it is limited to 15 students ages 14 to 18 who live in Prescott Valley or attend school within the town’s corporate limits. The program, which PVPD officers say is “interactive and engaging,” equips teens to be leaders in their social groups and in the community, a PVPD news release stated.

“This program is just one component of a larger outreach effort to bridge the gap between our teen community and law enforcement,” the June 8 release added. “This program gives participants an insider’s look at what it is like to be a police officer. Our kids leave the academy state certified in first aid, which is good for two years.”

Applications for the academy are available at pvaz.net/894/Youth-Police-Academy.

If you do not have Internet access, you may pick up an application at the PVPD station’s lobby.

Chosen academy participants will be notified before Friday, July 2, so those who are interested should turn in their applications as soon as possible.

DONATIONS SOUGHT

PVPD is seeking donations from local businesses for cash sponsorships, bottled water and nutritious snacks during the academy’s five days to help provide “an outstanding leadership experience for our kids,” the release added.

Sponsors will be advertised on printed materials and on the town’s social media platforms, and they will be recognized for their contributions to the academy.

To make a donation, write a check payable to “Prescott Valley Police Foundation” and write “Youth Academy” on the memo line so that your entire donation goes to the program.

You may drop off your donation at the station or call Community Police Officer Jodi Mullins at 928-772-5164 to make arrangements.

