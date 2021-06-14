OFFERS
Prescott Valley to begin annual chip sealing work June 15 in select neighborhoods

This July 2020 file photo shows the Town of Prescott Valley working on chip sealing local neighborhoods. This summer’s chip sealing project begins Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Courier file photo)

This July 2020 file photo shows the Town of Prescott Valley working on chip sealing local neighborhoods. This summer's chip sealing project begins Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: June 14, 2021 7:28 p.m.

Several of Prescott Valley’s main arterial streets and neighborhood streets will be chip-sealed starting June 15, a Town of Prescott Valley news release stated late this past week.

The summer 2021 program is expected to continue through Aug. 1, town staffers added.

A detailed map of streets being chip sealed may be found on Prescott Valley’s Public Works Department’s web page at https://bit.ly/3whV51q or by looking at the map below.

Town staffers stated that they have performed in advance heavy maintenance to the streets being chip-sealed to “correct pavement deficiencies and return the streets to their historic widths.”

Chip sealing is the “final maintenance application” to preserve the asphalt, staffers added. Impacted businesses and residents will receive flyers one day before a chip seal application has been scheduled, officials stated. “Access to driveways will be maintained and traffic delays will be minimal,” the release added. “Drivers are asked to slow down and be alert to workers in the construction zone.” For more information about the town’s chip sealing operations, call Prescott Valley Public Works at 928-759-3070.

