928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 14
Prescott-area ‘Adopt-A-Teacher’ program offers chance at $5,000 worth of school supplies; deadline June 15 to apply

Desert Financial Credit Union has launched an “Adopt-A-Teacher” program that will enable up to five selected Prescott-area educators to receive $5,000 worth of school supplies. Deadline to apply is Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: June 14, 2021 7:14 p.m.

Calling all area teachers: Desert Financial Credit Union has launched an Adopt-A-Teacher Program that will enable up to five selected area educators to receive $5,000 worth of school supplies this fall.

The deadline to apply for the program, that has just expanded into the greater Prescott area, is today, June 15. Credit Union officials will select five random names from the applicants.

To be eligible, teachers just need to fill out an application on the credit union website www.desertfinancial.com/adoptateacher.

Courtney Frazer, Desert Financial’s community development leader managing the program started just last year in the Phoenix area, said the intent of this is to appreciate the educators who have done so much for area communities.

The program also pays homage to the legacy of the 15 educators who founded the credit union that will in September open an in-store location at the Fry’s grocery store on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott valley and are planning to build a branch in Prescott.

Prescott Unified School District Education Foundation has already benefited from the credit union’s generosity with a $7,000 gift to its Teacher’s Closet as well as supplies for classrooms throughout the six-school district.

“We, as an organization, try and share success just because it’s the right thing to do,” said Emma Garcia, the assistant vice president of community relations and engagement. “We’re super excited to get involved with the greater Prescott area, and get out and meet teachers and people in the community to build relationships and help where it’s needed.”

The credit union also offers scholarship programs for high school graduates as well as adult learners seeking financial assistance to return to college. She said those programs will also now be expanding into this area. Once located in the area, credit union leaders will also be working with the schools on job shadow and internship opportunities for students.

Garcia said the credit union’s community endeavors and gifts are offered with a “no strings mentality.”

“We do it just because we know it’s the right thing to do. Our duty is to help those who have made us so successful,” she concluded.

