Golden retriever caught on video giving rodent aquatic ride
LUNENBURG, Mass. — Wally the golden retriever did exactly what his breed is supposed to do during a recent swim in a Massachusetts lake, retrieving a small rodent and giving it a ride to shore on his back before ending the trip with a little kiss — an interaction all caught on video by Wally’s owner.
Lauren Russell was at Hickory Hills Lake in Lunenburg with Wally last month when he came across what appeared to be a woodchuck in the water, she told WCVB-TV last week.
“He was about 100 meters out and a woodchuck, I think, just crawled right up on his back and he swam back to shore with him,” Russell said.
Wally is a friendly dog, but she had never seen anything like this.
“We were flabbergasted. It was unbelievable. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing,” Russell said.
When they got close to shore, the dog and rodent gave each other a kiss before parting ways.
“They like touched snouts and then he ran away,” Russell said.
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
- Fatal rollover collision closes Glassford Hill Road Sunday night
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 6, 2021
- Prescott-area agencies enact Stage II fire restrictions beginning June 11
- ‘Shash,’ cherished black bear at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott, dies
- Obituary: Mackenzie Rain Long McNeil
- Need2Know: PNC Bank acquires BBVA USA, expands; Alliance Home Improvement opens; new Prescott Antiques on East Gurley offers unique experience
- Need2Know: Disabled American Veterans ‘Trift’ Store to open 2nd location; Cinnabon-Jamba Juice location to open in Prescott; Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen plans to open by June 30 in Prescott Valley
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- Fire crews get control of wildland fire in Dewey-Humboldt
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: