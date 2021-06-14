OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cornville Fire at 1200 acres; evacuation orders lifted

Monday, a backhoe was seen at this charred area northeast of Cornville. There was much less smoke visible at the 1200-acre fire Monday than there had been in the fire’s initial stages Sunday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Monday, a backhoe was seen at this charred area northeast of Cornville. There was much less smoke visible at the 1200-acre fire Monday than there had been in the fire’s initial stages Sunday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

JASON W. BROOKS For the Courier
Originally Published: June 14, 2021 3:38 p.m.

CORNVILLE WILDFIRE by Verde News

CORNVILLE - The size of the Cornville wildfire has been reassessed — and all evacuation orders for the area have been lifted.

The fire began just after noon Sunday, in an area northeast of Cornville Road and Cornville’s main enclave, east of Page Springs Road. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office eventually issued a “go” order for several neighborhoods along South Page Springs Road.

Monday morning, according to an Inciweb.org report from the Arizona State Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Cornville Fire is at 1,200 acres, with no mention of containment.

Also Monday, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation orders have been lifted, but residents in the area are to remain in “ready” status.

“The eastern flank of the fire remained active overnight, but overall fire activity was minimal,” the Forestry Department said in an Inciweb report Monday. “Last night, the fire moved into House Mountain, just northeast of the community of Cornville, and is currently burning away from populated areas. Firefighters were taken off the west and east sides of the fire Sunday night for safety concerns due to the rugged terrain the fire moved into.”

Only one outbuilding has been destroyed and no other structures have been damaged, the department said.

The report said engines patrolled and monitored established fire lines east of Page Springs Road throughout the night. This morning, crews were back on the fire line and actively engaged on fire-suppression efforts.

The fire continues to move to the east/northeast with fire activity expected to increase as temperatures warm up. Extreme temperatures and dry winds, along with rugged terrain will challenge firefighters.

The National Weather Service forecasts Monday’s high temperature in Cornville to be 109 degrees, with 113 forecast for Tuesday. An Excessive Heat Warning extends through Friday evening, and the high is forecast to be at least 108 through Saturday.

The wind isn’t helping. Breezy conditions Sunday seemed to push the fire to the northeast, up into House Mountain. It burned growth on both sides of Lee Pasture Road.

The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. There are 149 personnel assigned to the fire, including engines, water tenders, a hand crew and aircraft.

Track the fire and the evacuation orders here: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7532/

Other area fires

In addition to Sunday’s wildfire, firefighters in the area also had to deal with two other blazes Friday.

At about 5:15 p.m., Verde Valley Fire responded to a call where brush was on fire and threatening a house along Page Springs Road. Crews stopped the forward progress quickly, and with help from Sedona Fire and the U.S. Forest Service, were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies helped with traffic when Page Springs Road was closed during the response.

The fire was limited to about a quarter-acre.

The fire was caused by a tree falling and hitting a power line. APS was dispatched to address the power line and restore power to the house.

Less than an hour later, at about 6 p.m., Verde Valley and Cottonwood firefighters responded to brush on fire off Bonnaha Avenue in Clarkdale. Crews found brush burning in a wash with a moderate rate of spread, and were able to stop forward progress quickly.

The fire was contained to less than a half-acre, and no structures were threatened.

The fire is under investigation.

Yavapai Apache police assisted with traffic control at the scene.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Firefighters battling Cornville Fire in Yavapai County, some evacuations ordered
State: Winds challenge fire crews
Fire officials reopen Hwy. 69; blaze now 44% contained
Efforts on Goodwin Fire improve to 75% contained; forest closure reduced
Spur Fire in Bagdad caused accidentally by construction equipment, authorities say
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries