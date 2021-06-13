Crews make steady gains on wildfire in rural Arizona

SUPERIOR, Ariz. — Smoke will be visible for days or possibly weeks in south-central Arizona where crews continue to strengthen the perimeter around a wildfire.

Nearly 1,000 firefighters focused Sunday on monitoring and mopping up the fire lines around the blaze south of Superior.

Fire officials say the Telegraph Fire, which has burned nearly 138 square miles (357 square kilometers), is 76% contained.

At its peak, the blaze led to the evacuation of more than 2,500 households across several rural communities. Evacuation orders were lifted Saturday for two communities, Top-of-the-World and Oak Flats. Several others are still being told to be ready in case of evacuation.

The human-caused fire, which was first reported June 4, has destroyed 20 structures.

Another wildfire in the same region has burned 113 square miles (292 square kilometers).

The fire near Globe is now 85% contained, according to fire officials. The cause is under investigation.

And a wildfire in the Santa Teresa Mountains in Graham County has burned 7.3 square miles (19 square kilometers) as of Sunday morning.

The blaze, which started Thursday near Klondyke, Arizona, was zero percent contained.

Crews have faced dry conditions and unauthorized drones. Drones can endanger crews who have to stop all aerial operations, fire incident managers said.