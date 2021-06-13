OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Crews make steady gains on wildfire in rural Arizona

Nearly 1,000 firefighters focused Sunday on monitoring and mopping up the fire lines around the Telegraph Fire burning south of Superior, Arizona. Smoke will be visible for days or possibly weeks in south-central Arizona. (City of Globe/Courtesy)

Nearly 1,000 firefighters focused Sunday on monitoring and mopping up the fire lines around the Telegraph Fire burning south of Superior, Arizona. Smoke will be visible for days or possibly weeks in south-central Arizona. (City of Globe/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 13, 2021 5:40 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Ariz. — Smoke will be visible for days or possibly weeks in south-central Arizona where crews continue to strengthen the perimeter around a wildfire.

Nearly 1,000 firefighters focused Sunday on monitoring and mopping up the fire lines around the blaze south of Superior.

Fire officials say the Telegraph Fire, which has burned nearly 138 square miles (357 square kilometers), is 76% contained.

At its peak, the blaze led to the evacuation of more than 2,500 households across several rural communities. Evacuation orders were lifted Saturday for two communities, Top-of-the-World and Oak Flats. Several others are still being told to be ready in case of evacuation.

The human-caused fire, which was first reported June 4, has destroyed 20 structures.

Another wildfire in the same region has burned 113 square miles (292 square kilometers).

The fire near Globe is now 85% contained, according to fire officials. The cause is under investigation.

And a wildfire in the Santa Teresa Mountains in Graham County has burned 7.3 square miles (19 square kilometers) as of Sunday morning.

The blaze, which started Thursday near Klondyke, Arizona, was zero percent contained.

Crews have faced dry conditions and unauthorized drones. Drones can endanger crews who have to stop all aerial operations, fire incident managers said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Wildfires smolder across dry, drought-stricken Southwest
Crews step up efforts on Coconino National Forest wildfire
Rural Arizona residents wait as wildfire spreads uncontained
Growing Arizona wildfire prompts new evacuation orders
Arizona wildfire destroys 12 homes; 200 people evacuated
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries