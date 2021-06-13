OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 14
Firefighters battling Cornville Fire in Yavapai County, some evacuations ordered

Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent)

Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent)

Verde Independent
Originally Published: June 13, 2021 5:30 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, June 13, 2021 11:04 PM

Wildfire in Cornville area 061321

Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area.

According to a Tweet from AZ State Forestry, the wildfire was reported at about noon on Sunday, June 13, in the Page Springs area near the Panorama community.

All residents to the east of Page Springs Road near the Panorama community have been given a “Go” message to evacuate.

The evacuation center for the fire at the Mingus Union High School gymnasium, 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood.

In addition to ground crews, there is also air support in an attempt to contain the blaze.

The Courier will provide more information as it becomes available.

Track the fire and the evacuation orders at this link.

by AZ State Forestry

