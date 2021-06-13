Firefighters battling Cornville Fire in Yavapai County, some evacuations ordered
Updated as of Sunday, June 13, 2021 11:04 PM
Photo Gallery
Wildfire in Cornville area 061321
Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent)
Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent)
Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent)
Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent)
Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent)
Flames and smoke from the Cornville Fire (Sedona Fire Department)
Map of the Cornville Fire. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
Flames and smoke from the Cornville Fire. (Sedona Fire Department)
Flames burning near Cornville Road. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
LEFT: Crews fight the Cornville Fire. (Sedona Fire Department) Right: Smoke from the Cornville Fire (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office).
Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area.
According to a Tweet from AZ State Forestry, the wildfire was reported at about noon on Sunday, June 13, in the Page Springs area near the Panorama community.
All residents to the east of Page Springs Road near the Panorama community have been given a “Go” message to evacuate.
The evacuation center for the fire at the Mingus Union High School gymnasium, 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood.
In addition to ground crews, there is also air support in an attempt to contain the blaze.
The Courier will provide more information as it becomes available.
Track the fire and the evacuation orders at this link.
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
- Fatal rollover collision closes Glassford Hill Road Sunday night
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 6, 2021
- Prescott-area agencies enact Stage II fire restrictions beginning June 11
- ‘Shash,’ cherished black bear at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott, dies
- Obituary: Mackenzie Rain Long McNeil
- Need2Know: PNC Bank acquires BBVA USA, expands; Alliance Home Improvement opens; new Prescott Antiques on East Gurley offers unique experience
- Need2Know: Disabled American Veterans ‘Trift’ Store to open 2nd location; Cinnabon-Jamba Juice location to open in Prescott; Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen plans to open by June 30 in Prescott Valley
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- Fire crews get control of wildland fire in Dewey-Humboldt
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: