Firefighters battling Cornville Fire in Yavapai County, some evacuations ordered

Photo Gallery Wildfire in Cornville area 061321 Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent) Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent) Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent) Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent) Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent) Flames and smoke from the Cornville Fire (Sedona Fire Department) Map of the Cornville Fire. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office) Flames and smoke from the Cornville Fire. (Sedona Fire Department) Flames burning near Cornville Road. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office) LEFT: Crews fight the Cornville Fire. (Sedona Fire Department) Right: Smoke from the Cornville Fire (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office).

Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area.

According to a Tweet from AZ State Forestry, the wildfire was reported at about noon on Sunday, June 13, in the Page Springs area near the Panorama community.

All residents to the east of Page Springs Road near the Panorama community have been given a “Go” message to evacuate.

The evacuation center for the fire at the Mingus Union High School gymnasium, 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood.

In addition to ground crews, there is also air support in an attempt to contain the blaze.

The Courier will provide more information as it becomes available.

Track the fire and the evacuation orders at this link.