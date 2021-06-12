Rants & Raves: June 13, 2021

Kudos to the Prescott Farmers Market and the City of Prescott’s partnership on composting! Bring your composting materials to the market on Saturday mornings and reduce what goes into the landfill. Simple!

Boy talk about perfectly the worst timing to close Prescott Valley’s spray pad for water saving tank install. The hottest two weeks of the year when kids are out of school and wanting to use it the most.

Thank you, City of Prescott! The safety improvements on Willow Lake Road are much appreciated. Walkers and bike riders can make it between the lakes and over to Prescott Lakes community a little easier.

Everyone should read John Stossel’s column on climate sensors in Friday’s Courier. It’s is proof that big tech and social media platforms let you see only what they want. This applies to everything you read! Not just climate change!

Kudos to our local law enforcement agencies’ – Prescott PD, PVPD, CVPD and the YCSO – traffic enforcement campaigns. I am so pleased to live in an area that proactively targets violators, ultimately making the roadways safer for us all.

The person who recently described volunteers are “slave labor” obviously doesn’t have a clue. Many volunteers are retired but still want to contribute in some way, and associate with other people in the process. Need money? Get a job.

Dr. Acquavella (June 11 letter), those who study science and data about COVID don’t need clearer communication. The others who chose to not research, need truths not propaganda. We have been living a normal life without a vaccine and a 99.6% survivability rate.

Shame on the governor and the GOP members of the Legislature who want a flat tax that greatly benefits the top 5% of wage earners in Arizona and has very limited benefit for the average citizen.

Finally, Ducey is doing something to prod people to go back to work. Free money has begun to cripple our economy. Everywhere you turn, you can’t purchase an item or service, because there are no workers and everything is backlogged.

Mr. Haddad, I have always enjoyed your columns and words of wisdom. Wishing you the best of luck in your new endeavors. You will be missed!

All this talk about UFOs. British author Sir Arthur Clarke said, “I’m sure the universe is full of intelligent life. It’s just too intelligent to come here.”

Bears can’t find water! Cows can’t find water! Javelina can’t find water! But our mayors seem to have a surplus supply that is being given away to developers. Stop this uncontrolled growth in a years-long drought.

With Lake Mead at record low levels, and a mega-drought facing the West, it is extremely comforting to know that Prescott city officials and their consultants continue to report Prescott has 100+ years of fresh water supplies. Thank the Lord!

RE: Horse rescued from ditch – Being a horse lover, I have to say that I loved this story and kudos to the members of EEE who helped this beautiful creature.

It is true that we are a nation of individuals. It is also true that a group of individuals who unite in a common cause will have at least that cause in common. What you support reveals what you believe.

With April 2020 through March 2021 being the driest in 126 years and paleo-hydrologists having determined that the last two decades have been the driest in 1,200 years, why is the city still handing out water permits like penny candy?

How, precisely, is my continuing to wear a mask after being fully vaccinated supposed to scare anybody? I was never scary before, hard to see how a mask in the popular style should make any difference.

Arizona is in the middle of a drought and yet we are opening up water parks/splash pads? Who decided this? Where is the common sense? What happens when we have to ration water? Where are our leaders?

Could we please hear a little less about “freedom” and a little more about “responsibility”?

RE: D-Day – Is our country, as it stands today, worth the ultimate sacrifice of those who perished for us? Think hard before you answer that question, for at times it seems not.

Reduce homelessness by providing shelter, without judgment or preconditions. It’s not rocket science.

Sorry, but I got vaccinated so I can take my mask off (unless a location requests otherwise). If you chose not to get vaccinated, by all means wear your mask because you chose to leave yourself and others in danger.

Multiple times every day a driver makes a left turn in front of oncoming traffic when it is unsafe. Every one of these people should be cited. And, no, they are not Californians – because Californians are not that dumb.

