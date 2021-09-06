Obituary: Nevaeh Ann Whitman
Nevaeh Ann Whitman 2-25-2006 to 6-9-2021. The precious life of an angel was cut short with the passing of Annie at age 15. The beautiful and vibrant young lady was the shining light in so many people’s lives. Even though she was in a wheelchair, had epileptic seizures and did not speak, she could brighten up any day. For a handicap young lady, she had a mind of her own and an attitude of a typical teenager. For a person that was not supposed to live past three months old, she had a fully joyful and caring life.
She has left our lives and has gone to God’s realm to join her grandparents that were a large part of her life. She is survived by her mother and father, Karen and Jeff Whitman; brothers, Barton and Alex Whitman and sister, Candice Whitman. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.
Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Annie’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
- Fatal rollover collision closes Glassford Hill Road Sunday night
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 6, 2021
- Need2Know: PNC Bank acquires BBVA USA, expands; Alliance Home Improvement opens; new Prescott Antiques on East Gurley offers unique experience
- Prescott-area agencies enact Stage II fire restrictions beginning June 11
- ‘Shash,’ cherished black bear at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott, dies
- YCSO K-9 unit makes 'rare' seizure of $150 million in powdered fentanyl
- EEE called upon to extract horse from ditch in Chino Valley
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- Fire crews get control of wildland fire in Dewey-Humboldt
- 2-vehicle crash on Highway 69 claims 1 life west of Yavapai Hills
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: