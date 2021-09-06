OFFERS
Obituary: Nevaeh Ann Whitman

Nevaeh Ann Whitman 2-25-2006 to 6-9-2021. The precious life of an angel was cut short with the passing of Annie at age 15.

Nevaeh Ann Whitman 2-25-2006 to 6-9-2021. The precious life of an angel was cut short with the passing of Annie at age 15.

Originally Published: June 12, 2021 6:23 p.m.

Nevaeh Ann Whitman 2-25-2006 to 6-9-2021. The precious life of an angel was cut short with the passing of Annie at age 15. The beautiful and vibrant young lady was the shining light in so many people’s lives. Even though she was in a wheelchair, had epileptic seizures and did not speak, she could brighten up any day. For a handicap young lady, she had a mind of her own and an attitude of a typical teenager. For a person that was not supposed to live past three months old, she had a fully joyful and caring life.

She has left our lives and has gone to God’s realm to join her grandparents that were a large part of her life. She is survived by her mother and father, Karen and Jeff Whitman; brothers, Barton and Alex Whitman and sister, Candice Whitman. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Annie’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

