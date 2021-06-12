Obituary: Melvin Eugene Handy

Melvin Eugene Handy, Mel was born to Opal and Aurther Handy in Fowler, Kansas on August 21, 1944. Sadly, our beloved Mel passed away at the age of 76 on May 30, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona.

Mel is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Handy, along with his children, Kelly Kabir and Scott Handy and his step-children, Jill Shoenberg and Joel Pinter; siblings, Shirley Marrs and Charlette Holt and his sister-in-law, Carloyn Carlile.

Mel will always be remembered for his generous and loving spirit. Mel had a contagious sense of humor, which won over many people who later became longtime friends. Mel will forever be loved and cherished in the hearts of his loving wife, Betty, family and many friends.

Mel was employed for many years as a field sales representative for Akzo Nobel, which provided automotive paint throughout the world.

A Celebration of Life, for Mel, will be held on June 23, 2021, between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m., at Affordable Burial and Cremation, 2607 S. Highway 89 in Chino Valley, Arizona.