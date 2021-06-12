OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Keith Dwain O’Donnell Sr.

Keith Dwain O’Donnell Sr., 79, a resident of Gilbert, Arizona, was surrounded by family and close friends as he went to be with the Lord, June 2, 2021.

Keith Dwain O’Donnell Sr., 79, a resident of Gilbert, Arizona, was surrounded by family and close friends as he went to be with the Lord, June 2, 2021.

Originally Published: June 12, 2021 6:35 p.m.

Keith Dwain O’Donnell Sr., 79, a resident of Gilbert, Arizona, was surrounded by family and close friends as he went to be with the Lord, June 2, 2021. His lifelong service included an Army veteran who served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne in the early 1960s, a reserve Police Officer in Fort Worth, Texas, and a business owner in the 1970s. He retired as a Corrections Officer from the State of Colorado in 1991. He earned a second retirement from the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, Spokane, in 2010.

Other than his family, his passion in life was collecting minerals. He and his father were well known amongst Rock Hounds in the field. They collected a number of museum quality Aquamarines and other minerals from Mount White in Colorado. He was featured in a number of publications including Antero Aquamarines, Rock and Gem Magazine, and appeared on a TV episode of the Weather Channel’s Prospectors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace (Rosy) and Louise O’Donnell of Salida, CO; a grandson, Braydon S. (Bubba) Hause, of Spokane, WA, and great-granddaughter, Leona K.H. O’Donnell of Texas. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Brenda O’Donnell, Gilbert, AZ; his son, Keith (Debra) O’Donnell of Fort Worth; stepsons, Shawn (Rhonda) Hause Thompson Falls, MT, and Donnie Hause of Gilbert, AZ; his grandchildren, Shaun (Audrey) O’Donnell, Russell O’Donnell (Amy Castleberry) and Heather O’Donnell, all of Fort Worth, TX, Justin Hause, Sidney Hause of Spokane, WA, Quinn Hause, Cecelia Hause of Gilbert, AZ, a great-granddaughter, Madilynn A.R. O’Donnell, Fort Worth. Also survived by two sisters, Barbara Hollaway and Sheryl Furche of Texas.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for September in Salida, CO. In lieu of flowers please donate to either: Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or Columbine Gem and Mineral Society, c/o Fred Jackson, 6555 Ridge Rd. Salida, CO 81201.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Edward L. James Sr.
Obituary: Robert M. Rincon Sr.
Obituary: Edward Darrell Evenson Sr.
George Franklin Simpson
Obituary: George Franklin Simpson

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries