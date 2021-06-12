OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Christine Marie Johanna Guthrie

Christine Marie Johanna Guthrie died at the age of 98 on May 19, 2021, at Prescott Valley Samaritan Center.

Christine Marie Johanna Guthrie died at the age of 98 on May 19, 2021, at Prescott Valley Samaritan Center.

Originally Published: June 12, 2021 6:45 p.m.

Christine Marie Johanna Guthrie died at the age of 98 on May 19, 2021, at Prescott Valley Samaritan Center. Chris was born in Toledo, Ohio to Louis Krueger and Ethel Krueger on July 4, 1922. She was baptized at home on July 29, 1922 and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Toledo on April 5, 1936.

After graduating from Swanton High School in 1940, she worked at various jobs, eventually making bushing for airplane engines during the war until she was old enough to join the Navy without her parents’ consent. She served in the Navy WAVES from January 1944 until April 1949 as a Hospital Corpsman 1st Class. It was while she was stationed at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, NH that she met the love of her life, Charles M. Guthrie. Chris and Chuck were married on Nov. 6, 1948 at Peace Lutheran Church in Toledo.

Chris worked at the 11th Naval District Public Works, Miramar Naval Air Station, for a top secret control officer. She retired after a total of 30 years with the US Government, of which 20 years was with the IRS, retiring as an auditor. During Chuck’s Navy career they lived in Maine, New Hampshire, Virginia, Pennsylvania and California. After retirement, Chris and Chuck moved to San Felipe, Baja, CA, followed by Grant’s Pass, Oregon. Eventually, the lack of sunshine in Oregon got to Chris, so she and Chuck finally settled on moving to Prescott Valley in September, 1993. They both became members of Christ Lutheran in 1997.

Chris loved to read, do crossword and jigsaw puzzles and she was considered a gourmet cook. She enjoyed traveling with a group and with Chuck for many years. During her time in San Felipe, happiness was found when fishing the Sea of Cortez.

Chris is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Louis and her sister, Helen Dedoe. She is survived by her daughter, Linda McConnell; granddaughter, Kelly McConnell; grandson, Brian McConnell; stepson, James Guthrie; grandson, Dr. Victor Guthrie; nephew, Dr. Ed Dedoe and a gaggle of great granddaughters.

Chris is interred next to her beloved Chuck at the Prescott National Cemetery.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

3 grads garner $780,000 in military scholarships
Navy veteran honored
Obituary: Marion Margaret “Peg” (Simmons) Fischer
Obituary: Mary "Adrienne" Krueger
Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Peterson Shenefield

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries