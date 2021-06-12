Obituary: Ann Mellinger Kirkwood

Ann Mellinger Kirkwood died May 22, 2021, aged 92. A proud Ohio farm girl, she was also equally, a proud resident of Prescott for over 40 years.

She is survived by her children, Lucy and Jay; stepdaughters, and sons, and a legion of grandchildren, who all loved her dearly.

Ann made the world a kinder, gentler place for all she met. There will be a Memorial Gathering at Las Fuentes Resort Village, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 4 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.