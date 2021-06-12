OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona reports 570 additional COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths; free walk-in vaccine clinic in Prescott June 17

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: June 12, 2021 11:21 a.m.

Arizona authorities on Saturday, June 12, reported 570 additional COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths from the virus.

Arizona Department of Health Services officials say 220 of the additional cases were from early May.

In all, Arizona has reported 886,404 COVID-19 cases and 17,761 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

Forty-seven percent of the people living in Arizona have been vaccinated.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

On Saturday, ADHS reported eight new cases and four additional deaths in Yavapai County, where 19,415 cases and 519 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began.

FREE CLINIC

Spectrum Healthcare will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations for walk-in patients from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at St. Vincent De Paul, 120 N. Summit Ave., Prescott.

The vaccine being administered will be the Moderna brand. This clinic is open to anyone who needs a first or second dose.

No appointments are necessary.

Anyone with questions can call 844-943-7387.

For more information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona reports 939 additional COVID cases, 16 more deaths
Arizona reports 277 additional COVID cases, 25 more deaths Saturday; 35 new cases in Yavapai County since June 1
Arizona reports 8,715 additional COVID-19 cases, 208 deaths; state still leads nation with worst rate
FDA launches mobile vaccination units in Arizona county
Arizona reports nearly 9,400 more virus cases, 244 deaths
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries