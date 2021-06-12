Arizona reports 570 additional COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths; free walk-in vaccine clinic in Prescott June 17
Arizona authorities on Saturday, June 12, reported 570 additional COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths from the virus.
Arizona Department of Health Services officials say 220 of the additional cases were from early May.
In all, Arizona has reported 886,404 COVID-19 cases and 17,761 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.
Forty-seven percent of the people living in Arizona have been vaccinated.
YAVAPAI COUNTY
On Saturday, ADHS reported eight new cases and four additional deaths in Yavapai County, where 19,415 cases and 519 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began.
FREE CLINIC
Spectrum Healthcare will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations for walk-in patients from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at St. Vincent De Paul, 120 N. Summit Ave., Prescott.
The vaccine being administered will be the Moderna brand. This clinic is open to anyone who needs a first or second dose.
No appointments are necessary.
Anyone with questions can call 844-943-7387.
For more information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs.
