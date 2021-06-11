Sharlot Hall Museum’s 'Living History Adventure' program this Saturday, June 12

Summer on the Arizona frontier was a time for beating the heat after springtime chores and post-winter activities around the house.

It’s "the Good Ol’ Summertime” in Prescott, with mild weather and lots of outdoor things to do, including the “Living History Adventure” program this Saturday, June 12, at Sharlot Hall Museum.

Amid the cool climes of central Arizona, enjoy the history and heritage of yesteryear, from summer libations in the Ranch House to ice cream churning in the Pioneer Living Area. Try croquet at the Gazebo.

More than 15 historic activities fill the Museum’s four-acre campus every second-Saturday – July 10, August 14, Sept. 11 – and feature craft-making and old-fashioned fun as part of the monthly program.

Attendees, young and not-so-young, need a checklist to keep track of all the events available, from board game bonanza and making lovely lemonade, to hoop ‘n’ stick races and three graces lawn games. Make your own bubble wand and start blowing bubbles.

There will be gold panning outside the historic Governor’s Mansion, juggling by the flagpole, and plein air painting most likely anywhere on campus.

The second-Saturday of the month’s adventure remains unique. Sometimes it may include dipping your own hand-made candle, creating a lavender spritzer air-freshener, making an all-natural insect repellant, or coloring garden plant markers.

Others might include crafting your own special blend of tea, selecting seeds for potting, or making your bed, called the “mattress melée” (where you’re trying to put sheets on a pioneer’s mattress of straw)!

Get your hands wet by trying out the washboard and bucket laundry, or try stitching out a fun pattern or sewing on a button. At the very least, try coloring paper dolls – a family favorite on the frontier.

While you’re onsite for the Living History Adventure program, check out the new “Toys!” exhibit featuring more than 160 historic children’s toys that are NOT all just fun and games.

Discover the deck of Apache playing cards (more than 150 years old), prehistory dice, the Chattauqua Industrial art desk, and the magic lantern projector. These are near the Parcheesi game board, the Lincoln logs set, Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, and the interactive building blocks.

For those of attained years, a nostalgic viewing awaits, plus the off-hand chortle hearing a young person point to a tram and ask, “What’s that? Where do you plug it in?”

Admission to the Museum is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday with activities beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until mid-afternoon. Admission for adults is $12, with senior and military discounts available. The fee can be applied to a Museum membership for year-round entry, since all children (12-and-younger) can enjoy the Museum free.

Social distancing and other safety precautions (face coverings) are required while inside the exhibit buildings.

Everyone is encouraged to enjoy the comfortable Summer weather. The Museum is located at 415 West Gurley Street in downtown Prescott, two blocks west of the Courthouse Plaza. For more information, go to the Museum’s website at www.sharlothallmuseum.org or call 928-445-3122.

