Obituary: Patricia E. Humphrey
Patricia E. Humphrey (Tricia), born April 2, 1939, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2021. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her loving family — her husband, Norm; son, Dan and his wife, Julie; daughter, Kim Raisley and her husband, Erin, and their daughters, Casey and Macey.
Tricia was a strong Christian and read her bible and prayed daily. She was an excellent homemaker and a compassionate, loving person to her family and many friends. Tricia and Norm have four granddaughters and nine great-grandchildren. Tricia is also survived by one sister, Joan Hockamier and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on July 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Chapel of Prescott.
Information was provided by the family.
