Obituary: Marilyn J. Jones

Marilyn J. Jones, age 90, of Prescott Valley, AZ passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2021. She was born on September 3, 1930 in Joliet, IL to Charles M. and Olympia Berro. Marilyn was married on April 23, 1949 to Clarence W. “Bill” Jones, her high school sweetheart, and they were married for 71 years.

She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter.

She enjoyed traveling and was blessed with trips to Italy, Canada, Florida, New England, Alaska, and several cruises during her retirement. Marilyn spent her working career as a bookkeeper, and she and Bill owned an antique shop in Illinois for many years. They retired to the Phoenix, AZ area in 1995 and moved to Prescott Valley in 2012.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn Hoffman (Ralph) of Prescott Valley; son, Stephen Jones of Bradenton, FL; son, William “Jim” Jones (Diana) of Sierra Vista, AZ; sister, Joan Berta of Morton, IL; brother, Gerald Berro (Wynn) of Crest Hill, IL; sister-in-law, Marilyn Johnson and brother-in-law, Gerald Johnson of Joliet, IL; grandchildren, Sarah Jones, Eric Jones, Paula Jones (Ryan Massey), Lauren Jones, and Samuel Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill and her parents.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on June 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E Dana Dr in Prescott Valley for both she and her husband.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the St. Germaine Building Fund at the above address.

Inurnment will be at Heritage Memorial Park, Dewey, AZ. Final arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

