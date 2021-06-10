Obituary: Kathleen “Kathy” Margaret Tavares

Kathleen “Kathy” Margaret Tavares, nee Droomgoole left this life on Thursday May 27th, 2021. She was born July 24th, 1946 in San Gabriel, California, the oldest daughter of Robert James and Lorraine Margaret Dromgoole, nee Bauder. She graduated from Pius X Catholic High School in Paramount in 1964.

She married Daniel Joseph Tavares in 1967. They raised 3 children and fostered 17 children. Kathy worked for Orange County Transit District then worked at the University of California Irvine, with a vast majority of her time in the Physical Science Department as a Purchaser. She also completed her Associate Arts Degree from Coastline College. She retired from UC Irvine in 2005, moving to Prescott, Arizona with her husband.

Kathy’s primary love was her grandchildren. She bragged about them to friends and was very proud of their achievements. Her other passion was quilting: she quilted for over 35 years and made hundreds of quilts for family, friends as well as charities.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her children, Donald Tavares, his wife, Liza and their children, Lindsey Tavares and Braedon Tavares; Geoffrey Tavares, his wife, Erin and their daughter, Ava Tavares and Melissa Tavares and her children, Aisha Tavares and Cairo Jackson. Kathy is also survived by her oldest brother, Craig Dromgoole; sister, Deanna Young and younger brother, Sean Dromgoole. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass will be Friday, June 18th, 2021 at St. Killian’s Catholic Church with a private inurnment following.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Information was provided by the family.

