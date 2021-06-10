OFFERS
Obituary: Carl William Sweet

Carl William Sweet

Carl William Sweet

Originally Published: June 10, 2021 7:41 p.m.

Carl William Sweet was born October 5, 1988 and passed from this world on June 2, 2021. Carl went by “Bud”, a nickname his grandfather gave him when he was born.

Growing up in Chino Valley, Bud had many friends and knew no strangers. Bud was best known for giving everything he had and living life on the edge. He lived in a world without fences, and if he found one he’d always figure out a way to go over it, around it, or through it. In his own words “He loved hard, and lived fast.”

On May 30, 2021 he was involved in a motor vehicle accident on I 17. He waited for his family to say their goodbyes and passed peacefully on June 2, 2021. Twelve years to the day, he made an awesome commitment to be an organ donor and on that anniversary he was able to gift his heart and kidneys. His family is comforted in knowing that he was able to save three lives and his legacy lives on.

He is survived by his son, Liam; his parents, Pam and Mat; his father, Butch; his sisters, Michaela, Jessica, and Melanie; by his brothers, Kelsey, Toby and Andru and his best friend, Amanda, and The 5. Bud is also survived by his grandparents, uncles and cousins.

On June 12, there will be a celebration for friends and family at his parents’ house in Chino Valley. The family asks that everyone be safe and wear your seatbelts.

Information was provided by the family.

