Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 09
Sparklight internet customers experiencing another fiber cut outage

Originally Published: June 9, 2021 10:24 a.m.

On Wednesday morning, June 9, some Sparklight customers in the Prescott area found themselves without internet service due to a fiber cut, again.

At 9:09 a.m., Sparklight posted an outage alert on social media explaining, "A portion of customers in the Prescott, AZ area are without service due to a fiber cut. Our technicians are currently working to restore services as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you for your continued patience."

Just weeks ago on Sunday, May 23, quad-city residents who use Sparklight internet, phone and cable TV services experienced a widespread outage due to a cut fiber cable.

During that daylong outage, the company said the cut occurred on a third-party vendor’s fiber in an area with rough terrain located between Yarnell and Prescott.

A similar widespread outage also occurred on Nov. 14, 2020, when a backhoe unaffiliated with Sparklight was reportedly doing construction work in Phoenix and inadvertently cut a conduit as well as a 288-strand and 72-strand fiber cable. That outage lasted most of the day for more that 69,000 Sparklight customers in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, Cottonwood, Show Low, Pinetop, Navajo County, Snowflake, Taylor, Winslow, Holbrook and Joseph City.

Sparklight customers can monitor the company's Twitter page for updates at https://twitter.com/sparklightcares.

