Wed, June 09
Obituary: Oscar Milton Thomas Jr.

Originally Published: June 9, 2021 7:35 p.m.

Oscar Milton Thomas Jr., of Prescott, Arizona joined the angels in Heaven on June 1, 2021.

He led a full and vibrant life in his 90 years. He was born in Gresham, Nebraska, to Oscar Milton Thomas Sr. and Alice Lucinda (Olson) and joined the U.S. Navy in 1948.

After completing his military service, Oscar returned to the family farm in Nebraska. After farming for several years he moved his family to Phoenix in 1960. He was employed by Arizona Exterminating with his older brother, Vernon, and then pursued his dream of his own business — Thomas Exterminating.

Oscar was an active member of the Moose Lodge, Masons, Shriners and American Legion. Throughout the years, he held many positions within these organizations and felt strongly about their purpose and goals.

In 1979, he and his wife moved to Prescott to enjoy cooler temperatures and a slower lifestyle. Oscar was a founding father of the Williamson Valley Fire Dept in which he helped to establish guidelines and bylaws. He had several hobbies including hunting, boating, traveling, fishing and woodworking. Through his organizations and hobbies, he made many friends and acquaintances that he cherished.

Oscar was always one of the first to lend a hand to assist his friends, whether it was a hammer or words of support. He is preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.

Oscar is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margy Marie (Lindstrom) and four children, Peggy Thomas (Susan) of Phoenix, Arizona, Mark Thomas (Brenda) of Southaven Mississippi, Amy Heaton (Charlie) of Glendale Arizona and Sonja Walling (Michael) of Mission Viejo, California. He has Five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. His only living sibling is sister, Ramona Lux (David) of Shelby Nebraska and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the U.S. Honorary pallbearers, Eric Every, Logan Every, Tyler Walling, Mark L Thomas Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 13, at 11 a.m., at the American Legion in Chino Valley. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Legion at 650 E Road 3 South in Chino Valley, Arizona 86323.

The Thomas family express their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the loving and attentive care given to Oscar during his time in the Prescott Veterans Hospital.

Information was provided by the family.

