OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Lorette S. Clark

Lorette S. Clark

Lorette S. Clark

Originally Published: June 9, 2021 7:19 p.m.

Lorette S. Clark went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2021, she was 79 years old. Lorette was a devoted wife who spent 58 years married to her best friend. Lorette was a loving devoted mother to Michelle A. Medina and Steven A. Clark, three grandchildren and numerous furry grandchildren.

Lorette was born in Fort Kent, Maine: fun fact she hated lobster. She met Rodney D. Clark in Wallingford, Connecticut, where they had a whirlwind romance and married 6 months later. They moved to Prescott, Arizona where they raised their two children.

In the early years Lorette was a homemaker, she then followed her passion later in life and worked as a CNA at Samaritan Village caring deeply for the residents that lived out their lives there. At her request there will not be a funeral.

A tribute donation in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association would be greatly appreciated: www.alz.org.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Margaret H. Williams
Obituary: Helen Catherine (Gerber) Padgett
Obituary Notice: Lorette Sandra Clark
Obituary: Helen Moser
Obituary: Martha Jane Weddell Clark

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries