Adoption Spotlight: Dylan C
Originally Published: June 9, 2021 6:16 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Dylan is a fun-loving kid with a great smile. He recently received an award for academic excellence and is proud of being on the school honor roll. He enjoys math and science, especially performing experiments. Dylan would love if his forever family had a dog. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 6, 2021
- Fatal rollover collision closes Glassford Hill Road Sunday night
- YCSO K-9 unit makes 'rare' seizure of $150 million in powdered fentanyl
- Need2Know: PNC Bank acquires BBVA USA, expands; Alliance Home Improvement opens; new Prescott Antiques on East Gurley offers unique experience
- Obituary: Anthony “Tony” Garza
- If you see someone shoplifting, what should you do?
- EEE called upon to extract horse from ditch in Chino Valley
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- 2-vehicle crash on Highway 69 claims 1 life west of Yavapai Hills
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- Fire crews get control of wildland fire in Dewey-Humboldt
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: