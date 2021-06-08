OFFERS
'UFO' floating over Prescott most likely a weather or research balloon

According to the National Weather Service, what residents were seeing in the sky over Prescott on Tuesday night, June 8, 2021, was most likely a high altitude research balloon. (Brian Haddad, for the Courier)

According to the National Weather Service, what residents were seeing in the sky over Prescott on Tuesday night, June 8, 2021, was most likely a high altitude research balloon. (Brian Haddad, for the Courier)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 8, 2021 11:08 p.m.

From Dewey to downtown Prescott, residents throughout the quad-city area reported seeing a bright, round object floating in the sky Tuesday evening.

"Through binoculars it appeared to be some sort of balloon," Cynthia Loucks told the Courier in an online message. "There was another smaller one more north."

According to the National Weather Service, what residents were seeing was most likely a high altitude research balloon.

In a tweet Tuesday night, a National Weather Service official explained that the ballon spotted over Arizona was an "entirely different type of balloon than what the NWS uses. Those research balloons go high above the troposphere," which is the lowest region of the atmosphere.

photo

The ballon floating over Prescott Tuesday night, June 8, 2021, appeared to have equipment attached. Weather and research balloons carry instruments to collect and transmit data. These instruments will often endure temperatures as cold as -139°F (-95°C), relative humidities from 0% to 100%, air pressures only a few thousandths of what is found on the Earth's surface, ice, rain, thunderstorms, and wind speeds of almost 200 mph. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

Based on numerous photos and videos submitted to the Courier, the object indeed appeared to be a balloon, likely with sensor equipment attached and hanging from the bottom.

Such high altitude balloons are used by private companies for their own research.

According to weather.com, twice a day, every day, weather balloons are released simultaneously from almost 900 locations worldwide. This includes 92 released by the National Weather Service in the U.S. and its territories. The balloon flights last for around two hours, can drift as far as 125 miles away, and rise up to over 100,000 feet (about 20 miles) in the atmosphere.

Such weather and research balloons are made of latex or synthetic rubber (neoprene), and filled with either hydrogen or helium. The balloons, which start out measuring about 6 feet wide before release, expand as they rise and enlarge to about 20 feet in diameter.

Weather and research balloons carry instruments to collect and transmit data such as air pressure, temperature and relative humidity. These instruments will often endure temperatures as cold as -139°F (-95°C), relative humidities from 0% to 100%, air pressures only a few thousandths of what is found on the Earth's surface, ice, rain, thunderstorms, and wind speeds of almost 200 mph, the National Weather Service explains on their website.

After the balloon bursts, an attached parachute allows the equipment to fall slowly to the ground at speeds less than 22 mph. It's common practice for the equipment to contain a mailing bag and instructions on what to do if someone finds the fallen device.

As for Tuesday night's balloon or balloons, ownership has not been confirmed as of this post, but NASA's Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility located in Palestine, Texas, reportedly had a research balloon scheduled to travel across Arizona Tuesday evening.

