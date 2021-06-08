Obituary Notice: Louise Renee Ford
Originally Published: June 8, 2021 7:43 p.m.
Louise Renee Ford, age 72, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was born March 10, 1949 in Pasco, Washington and passed away on May 20, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements were entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
