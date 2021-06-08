Obituary: Mary Lucille Empie
Originally Published: June 8, 2021 7:48 p.m.
Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mary Lu Empie.
We will gather together on Saturday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m., at the Heritage Memorial Park, 12000 E Heritage Memorial Lane in Dewey, AZ (928.775.5310) to remember our wonderful mother and friend of many who has been greatly missed since she passed last December 2.
Please bring your fondest memories of Mary Lu to share with family and friends.
Information was provided by the family.
