Obituary: Martha 'Jean' Seesholtz
Martha “Jean” Seesholtz passed peacefully in Phoenix, Arizona after an admiral battle to overcome illness and injury. She entered her Heavenly home in her 86th year on June 3rd, 2021. She was born on February 9th, 1935, in Richmond, Indiana, then moved with her parents, Evelyn and Ray Denny to Tucson, Arizona.
She graduated from Tucson High School, then attended the Good Samaritan Nursing School in Phoenix. She loved singing soprano in her Methodist Church and caring for her elderly and rehabilitating patients.
Jean loved her Prescott community and was a committed volunteer with the Meals on Wheels program and the Prescott United Methodist Church. Her little dog, Jack was her faithful companion and idol of her eye.
Jean is survived by her two daughters, Judy Seesholtz of Prescott, Janet Seesholtz-Root and son, James Seesholtz of Phoenix; grandchildren, Diego and Sophia Seesholtz, Evelyn and William Root and Keenan Janssen.
A public viewing will be held Thursday June 10th, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at Heritage Memory Mortuary. Internment with her family will follow at Heritage Memorial Park in Dewey, Arizona. Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary in Prescott, Arizona.
Information was provided by the family.
