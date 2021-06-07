OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

YCSO offering $300 reward for info leading to arrest in Paulden arson case

A firefighter with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) continues to douse the area of a fire in Paulden on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the arson case. (YCSO/Courtesy)

A firefighter with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) continues to douse the area of a fire in Paulden on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the arson case. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 7, 2021 7:34 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects involved in an arson case in the Paulden area.

According to a news release, just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, a YCSO deputy responded to the area of Grand Canyon Road in Paulden for a fire. The deputy arrived three minutes later and attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but had little effect.

Firefighters from Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) arrived a few minutes later and were able put out the blaze within the hour.

The investigation that followed revealed the fire had been started intentionally. The suspect or suspects had also constructed a homemade incendiary device which luckily failed.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing two juveniles on a red and white quad in the area at the time of the fire.

“We are well into fire season, and I can’t stress just how quickly things can get out of control. Just last month, 30 homes were lost after a fire started. Everyone needs to be responsible,” Sheriff David Rhodes said in the news release. “We want to take a moment to acknowledge the deputy and firefighters who responded to this incident. Without their quick response, this fire would be have been a whole lot worse.”

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $300 cash reward for information leading to an arrest(s) in this case. To earn a reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

YCSO seeking information on suspect involved in credit card fraud
Suspicious fire at Bagdad home
Deputies seek arson suspect in Black Canyon City blaze
Silent Witness offers $300 reward for info leading to arrest(s) in vandalism case
Reward: Sheriff's Office seeking information to identify suspect(s) who shot at a home, vehicles
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries