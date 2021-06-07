YCSO offering $300 reward for info leading to arrest in Paulden arson case

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects involved in an arson case in the Paulden area.

According to a news release, just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, a YCSO deputy responded to the area of Grand Canyon Road in Paulden for a fire. The deputy arrived three minutes later and attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but had little effect.

Firefighters from Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) arrived a few minutes later and were able put out the blaze within the hour.

The investigation that followed revealed the fire had been started intentionally. The suspect or suspects had also constructed a homemade incendiary device which luckily failed.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing two juveniles on a red and white quad in the area at the time of the fire.

“We are well into fire season, and I can’t stress just how quickly things can get out of control. Just last month, 30 homes were lost after a fire started. Everyone needs to be responsible,” Sheriff David Rhodes said in the news release. “We want to take a moment to acknowledge the deputy and firefighters who responded to this incident. Without their quick response, this fire would be have been a whole lot worse.”

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $300 cash reward for information leading to an arrest(s) in this case. To earn a reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.