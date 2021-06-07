Selling a car? Protect yourself and complete a ‘sold notice’

Thinking of selling or trading in your car?

After agreeing to a price, one of the most important things a seller can do is complete a “sold notice” with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.

WHAT’S A SOLD NOTICE?

Wait. What’s a “sold notice” and why is it important?

A “sold notice” ensures that MVD and law enforcement have a record of the vehicle’s current owner.

Submitting a “sold notice” promptly can protect the seller from liability if the car is involved in a crash or crime, is ticketed, or becomes abandoned, which carries a hefty fee.

There is no cost to complete a “sold notice” and it can be done online at AZMVDNow.gov.

EASY TO SUBMIT

Submitting a “sold notice” is easy. Simply, log-in to your account at AZMVDNow.gov and:

• Click on “submit a sold notice”

• Select the vehicle you’ve sold

• Enter the buyer’s information

• Enter the date the vehicle was sold

Additional steps to follow when selling or trading in a car include removing the license plate and transferring the title to the buyer.

It’s a free service and can be done at AZMVDNow.gov.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.