OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Selling a car? Protect yourself and complete a ‘sold notice’

Submitting a “sold notice” to Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is easy. Simply, log in to your account at AZMVDNow.gov and click on “submit a sold notice.” (ADOT/MVD site screenshot)

Submitting a “sold notice” to Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is easy. Simply, log in to your account at AZMVDNow.gov and click on “submit a sold notice.” (ADOT/MVD site screenshot)

Originally Published: June 7, 2021 12:17 p.m.

Thinking of selling or trading in your car?

After agreeing to a price, one of the most important things a seller can do is complete a “sold notice” with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.

WHAT’S A SOLD NOTICE?

Wait. What’s a “sold notice” and why is it important?

A “sold notice” ensures that MVD and law enforcement have a record of the vehicle’s current owner.

Submitting a “sold notice” promptly can protect the seller from liability if the car is involved in a crash or crime, is ticketed, or becomes abandoned, which carries a hefty fee.

There is no cost to complete a “sold notice” and it can be done online at AZMVDNow.gov.

EASY TO SUBMIT

Submitting a “sold notice” is easy. Simply, log-in to your account at AZMVDNow.gov and:

• Click on “submit a sold notice”

• Select the vehicle you’ve sold

• Enter the buyer’s information

• Enter the date the vehicle was sold

Additional steps to follow when selling or trading in a car include removing the license plate and transferring the title to the buyer.

It’s a free service and can be done at AZMVDNow.gov.

You can also Subscribe to received updates from Arizona Department of Transportation on AZMVDNow.gov.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

MVD expands online scheduling options for permits, road tests, and more
Electronic titles issued to MVD customers; paper versions can be requested
MVD reminder: Offices limited to appointments only; license expiration dates extended
ADOT warns of ‘MVD’ website scams
MVD now offering most drivers way to renew their driver’s licenses and CDLs online
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries