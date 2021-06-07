Selling a car? Protect yourself and complete a ‘sold notice’
Thinking of selling or trading in your car?
After agreeing to a price, one of the most important things a seller can do is complete a “sold notice” with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.
WHAT’S A SOLD NOTICE?
Wait. What’s a “sold notice” and why is it important?
A “sold notice” ensures that MVD and law enforcement have a record of the vehicle’s current owner.
Submitting a “sold notice” promptly can protect the seller from liability if the car is involved in a crash or crime, is ticketed, or becomes abandoned, which carries a hefty fee.
There is no cost to complete a “sold notice” and it can be done online at AZMVDNow.gov.
EASY TO SUBMIT
Submitting a “sold notice” is easy. Simply, log-in to your account at AZMVDNow.gov and:
• Click on “submit a sold notice”
• Select the vehicle you’ve sold
• Enter the buyer’s information
• Enter the date the vehicle was sold
Additional steps to follow when selling or trading in a car include removing the license plate and transferring the title to the buyer.
It’s a free service and can be done at AZMVDNow.gov.
You can also Subscribe to received updates from Arizona Department of Transportation on AZMVDNow.gov.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.
