EEE called upon to extract horse from ditch in Chino Valley

One of the greatest feelings in life is when things work out the way they’re supposed to, and on Wednesday, June 2, Chino Valley resident Beth Cuevas was sure feeling relieved when Equine Emergency Evacuation (EEE) helped extract her horse that had fallen inside a ditch on her property.

Cuevas has lived in Chino Valley since 2009 — with a brief spell in Tucson for a couple years somewhere in between — and currently lives off Center Street and Road 1 West. She has been raising horses since she was 16 years old, and now owns Denali, a 1,400-pound, 16-hand horse that has a genetic muscle disorder that prevents his hind from being flexible.

“I’ve had Denali 12 years and got him as a six-month-old, so I’ve had him pretty much his whole life,” she said. “I’ve raised him, trained him and I know all his quirks … He’s done everything from Grand Entry at the Prescott Frontier Days rodeo when he was five, and we’ve ridden with the Prescott Long Riders and carried flags in parades.”

Last Wednesday morning, Cuevas was preparing to go on a trail ride with Denali, and because he’s so tall, Cuevas has a concrete culvert that she uses to help her mount. As she walked him down into the culvert, she noticed Denali got spooked for whatever reason, prompting him to try to jump out of the ditch.

However, Denali’s muscle disorder makes it difficult for him to actually jump, so he ended up scrambling in the gravel and falling on his side right in front of the fence in Cuevas’ driveway. He was not able to pull himself up, so Cuevas said she had to call for help.

Fortunately for her, Cuevas said she read an article in The Daily Courier about EEE hosting an evacuation demonstration event on May 23. She saved their emergency hotline number in her phone, and that’s exactly who she called.

“I thought ‘thank God I had seen that article from the weekend when they did their demonstration and I called them right away,’” she said. “I knew I wasn’t getting him out of that ditch without any help.”

Cuevas got in contact with EEE and sent them two photographs of where Denali was situated. Within a short time, EEE tech rescuers Carol Fontana and Robin Ryner arrived at the scene and advised Cuevas to contact her veterinarian to swing by as well.

Fontana and Ryner, with the help of a few of Cuevas’ friends, her brother, the veterinarian and her assistant, and Prescott Animal Hospital, used straps and j-hooks to lift Denali up on his feet.

Notably, the straps were purchased by EEE immediately after the case of Barbie, a horse owned by Williamson Valley resident Dusty Spitler that also fell into a ditch back in October but wasn’t saved successfully. The straps were given the name “Barbie Straps” in her honor, according to Fontana.

Denali wound up with a number of bumps, bruises and scrapes, but he was walking normally and should recover within a month or so.

“We had to reposition Denali a couple times and flipped him and with some assistance, he got up and he was fine, walking normally,” Fontana said. “We were all very happy, the veterinarian was happy, so it was a really good outcome.”

EEE is a tax exempt, all-volunteer organization. For more information on EEE, visit eeeyc.org or contact info@eeeyc.org or Hughes at 908-723-4599. The emergency hotline is 833-922-9333. In addition to evacuations, EEE provides owner awareness programs as well as incident preparation and planning materials.

“I would recommend EEE big time,” Cuevas said. “Everybody should have their number in their phone … Horses can get themselves in all kinds of predicaments.”

