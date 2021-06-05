Days Past: George Phippen’s Studio comes ‘Home,’ Part II
DAN BERGAN, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: June 5, 2021 7:17 p.m.
Most Read
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- 11-year-old facing felony arson charges in Yavapai County golf course fire
- Need2Know: Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell in Chino Valley getting upgrades; Starting Point Church continues at Prescott Gateway Mall
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 31, 2021
- YCSO K-9 unit makes 'rare' seizure of $150 million in powdered fentanyl
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 31, 2021
- Obituary: Anthony “Tony” Garza
- If you see someone shoplifting, what should you do?
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 6, 2021
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- 2-vehicle crash on Highway 69 claims 1 life west of Yavapai Hills
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
- Obituary: Russell Junior Phares and Elizabeth Anne Cline Phares
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Fire crews get control of wildland fire in Dewey-Humboldt
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: