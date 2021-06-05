Arizona reports 277 additional COVID cases, 25 more deaths Saturday; 35 new cases in Yavapai County since June 1

The state of Arizona on Saturday, June 5, reported 277 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths as rolling averages for both metrics declined in the past two weeks.

The latest daily figures reported on the state’s coronavirus dashboard increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 883,314 cases and 17,698 deaths.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600, with 566 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday, according to the dashboard.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 534.9 on May 20 to 446.9 on Thursday, while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 12 to 9.1 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County has vaccinated over 170,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine or 42.2% of the population. Check out the YCCHS Vaccine Information page, https://www.yavapai.us/chs/home/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments, to make your appointment online with YRMC physicians, Spectrum Healthcare, pediatricians, or pharmacies – or call Spectrum Healthcare (877-634-7333), YCCHS clinics (928-771-3122), and Community Health Center of Yavapai (928-583-1000).

Yavapai County reports 35 COVID-19 cases and three deaths since June 1 for an average of nine cases per day. The county has tested 119,612 residents for COVID-19 with 19,342 positive cases and 507 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center last week reported seven COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reported one, and the Prescott VA had two COVID-19 patients.

For more information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs.

—Daily Courier and wire reports