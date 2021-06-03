Obituary: Don Ernest Clure

Don Ernest Clure, age 63 years and 20 days, passed on Feb. 5, 2021, in Glendale, AZ from a non-covid medical illness. Don was born on Jan. 16, 1958 in Duluth, Georgia, to DC Clure and Gladys Audrey (Pruitt) Clure. In 1962 the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona.







Don was a skilled brick mason, who for the last several years lived and worked in Prescott, AZ.

Don was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His faith was a source of comfort during his illness. Don felt the closest to God while out in the wilderness, where he enjoyed camping, fishing, rock climbing, and hiking.

Don kept the family laughing with his keen sense of humor right up to his departure from this world, into the hands of our Lord.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, James Wayne Brooks of Prescott, AZ.

Don will be missed by his brothers and sisters, Jack Gorman of AZ, Patricia Hamm of AZ, Helen, aka Mickey (Jim) Wilkinson of AZ, George Gorman of Georgia, Shirley, aka Darlene (Bob) Benz of CO and Joe (Annette) Clure of AZ; his uncle, Frank (Doris) Pruitt of GA and countless cherished nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins and friends. Cremation was observed at Eastlake Mortuary in Phoenix, AZ.

A private family burial service will be on June 5, 2021, at the Arizona Pioneer’s Home Cemetery in Prescott, AZ.

Information was provided by the family.