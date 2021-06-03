Obituary: Arlene M. Meder

Arlene M. Meder, 96, of Prescott Valley, AZ, passed away on May 18th, 2021. She is survived by son, Michael Bonkoski, 75, of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Randall Bonkoski, 70, of Mesa, AZ; daughter, Johnie Meder, 65, of Phoenix, AZ and son, Keith Bonkoski 60, of Mesa, AZ.

An Memoriam will be observed this Sunday, June 6, 2021, during the 9:00 a.m. Service, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Dr., in Prescott Valley. The Family request donations to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers.

