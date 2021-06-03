Obituary: Adeline Victoria Ann (Pulczinski) Witthoft

Adeline Victoria Ann (Pulczinski) Witthoft was born 8/3/42 in Roseau, MN and entered eternal life 5/28/21. Her parents, Amelia and Peter’s mutual affection for families and friends gave Ann a solid foundation. Summers were busy, content years on the farm with choice time to read. Country school grades 1-8 were followed by high school and the university.

Ann began employment is Chicago, IL advancing to an Administrative Budget Analyst position by age 25. She met the, “Love of Her Life”, Charles W. Witthoft and married him 7/12/69, honeymooned in New Orleans, LA and viewed on TV, the global highlight of the 1st moon landing 7/16/69 - 7/24/69.

Late 70’s, Ann left the business world in favor of home issues, repairing, decorating, remodeling, designing an addition, landscaping and gardening. Basic car maintenance and body repair were a shared hobby. She learned to provide geriatric care for disabled and diabetic relative at home, became useful to Ann, later caring 5 years for a loved diabetic sister. She liked cooking for the holidays, especially favoring Christmas, the worship of The Savior’s Birth, the essence of the Nativity, the scent of special food and goodies, the intricately wrapped gifts, and the many decorative Christmas scenes and songs. Tiger and Rusty, Ann’s trustworthy and constant companies, eyes the Xmas trees indoor but knew they didn’t require watering.

Free weekends and vacations were planned trips through-out the USA and foreign countries with family or friends. They enjoyed dancing, the arts, sports, movies and celebrations. By 1996, 30-year-old Betsy, the Chevy, needed Ann’s repair and Maaco to paint her for the 6th time. Color?... a Pepto/Bismol brilliant pink. Her photo was submitted to ABC TV and show Xmas Eve on “I Love My Car”, reran on TV again 1/6/97 and named, “The Car of the Year”. 1972 Ann picked Secretariat, a thoroughbred colt who won the 1973 Triple Crown, she often referred to Big Red as “The horse of a Thousand Years.”

By 2004, Ann made blueprint modifications for their new home and moved to sunny Prescott Valley, AZ in 2005. The year her husband’s team, the White Sox became the World Champs, they watched 18 hours of DVDs without ads.

Adeline was the daughter of Peter and Amelia (Sikorski) Pulczinski and a niece to 36 aunts and uncles, all deceased. Sister to Carol (Luis) Navarro, both deceased, Wanda (Bernie) Dallum, Conrad Pulczinski and Kathy (Rick) Nelson. Sister-in-law to Donald (Gwyn) Witthoft and Dennis Witthoft. Aunt and Great Aunt to 38 nieces and nephews. Many cousins.

Services will be held at St. Germain’s Catholic Church, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Adeline’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.