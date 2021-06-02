Church News: June 3, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Solid rock Christian fellowship. Join us in person/online at 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. We continue our series “What is the Church?” with Jesus Saves (1 Timothy 1:13-17). No sinner is beyond the power of overflowing grace. Sunday school classes (kids & adults) available. We invite you to visit our welcoming church community. SolidRockPrescott.org.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, AZ 86315, 928-778-9122. Join us this Sunday with guest speaker Rev. Mark Karle. The first Sunday after Trinity, 9:30 a.m. with coffee after and then a special bible class by Rev. Dave Gruenhagen about Lutheran Heritage Foundation.

Trinity Presbyterian Church of Prescott now has live Sunday worship open to the public. Masks are worn and physical distancing is observed (reservations are suggested 928-445-4536). We are still streaming our services each Sunday on our YouTube Channel (AZ Trinity Presbyterian Church Prescott) at 10 a.m.

Join Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship 11 a.m. June 5 for the TED Talk: “Atheism 2.0” Swiss philosopher Alain de Botton brings out the question, “What can non-believers learn from religion to satisfy their need for connection, ritual and transcendence?” Zoom: www.puuf.net - click on Sunday Services - scroll down to link.

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday meditation 10:10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30 a.m. Youth program at 10:30 a.m., 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also on line: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church located at 736 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, invites all to worship in person Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. Live streaming begins at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2. Pastor Bob’s message: “Jesus is Anointed” with scripture reading Luke 7:36-38.

Alliance Bible Church. A real church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children. Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor John’s message. Will be “Check Your Speedometer!” from James 1. Free lunch and Pie Auction fundraiser following the service. 2601 W. Iron Springs Rd., Prescott, 928-776-1549. Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 6. Go to www.prescottuu.org to join. “Worship and “Worthshaping.” Rev. Patty Willis will explore the question: Why do we need to raise the roof?

Starting Point Church — If you have a heart to reach others with the Good News of Jesus Christ, that’s our heart. Through dozens of area events, we’re regularly showing God’s love in practical ways. Join us any weekend. Saturday at 5 p.m., Sunday 10:10 a.m. Visit www.mysp.church.

Observing Shabbat Shlach Lecha — Saturday, June 5; New Month Rosh Chodesh Tammuz, June 10-11. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses mob violence. Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Outdoors Shabbat services soon. Call to arrange/details: Consultations, Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste, 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Safety first!

Join us at 2820 N. Pleasant View, Prescott Valley, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for In-Person Worship at First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley — May 30, Pastor Terrell continues his series prayer thinking deeply in God’s presence with “How to Pray for Yourself,” also streaming online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church Prescott Valley join us for worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Masks optional. Service also available on Facebook. We are a small and warm fellowship and you will be welcome. Our food pantry is open to the public 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, June 4, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or via Zoom. Join Rabbi Kozlow for Shabbat Services at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5. Call 928-708-0018 or email (office@brithshalom-az.org) for more information.

The Prescott Corps of The Salvation Army will be helping celebrate seven Jewish feasts and festivals for the next few weeks. At 11 a.m. Sunday, Capt. Tony Poe will be talking about “Celebrating the Passover.” Our adult and children’s Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Join us on Facebook.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene – Website: www.prescottnazarene.com. Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley – May 30, 10 a.m., we will have an outdoor worship service. Bring lawn chairs. Blessing of the bicycles. Cinnamon rolls by chefs Kyle Smith and Carole Rebholz. Free lunches second and fourth Fridays of each month, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join us this Sunday for worship at 9:30 a.m. The Holy Trinity Sunday. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS), 1202 Green Lane, Prescott.

“Building Bridges – Getting From There To Here” is Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s 11 a.m. service. Molly Freibott, co-chair of Greater Yavapai County Coalition’s Faith Bridge Program, returns to describe her journey building bridges of support for LGBTQ+ by creating safe spaces in locations of worship across Yavapai County. Zoom: puuf.net/sunday-services/.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is now gathering for in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Child care and Sunday school available. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are no longer required but optional. Recorded worship services are at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555.

Unity of Prescott, 928-445-1850 – In-person services at 9 and 11 a.m., 145 S. Arizona Ave. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message this Sunday is “Standing in the Power.” Masks and socially distanced seating in the Sanctuary; service is live streamed in the Fellowship Hall with no mask restrictions. Also available at www.unityprescott.org.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-775-8845 – Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Traditional/ Sanctuary; 9:30 a.m. Cafe’ Service/Trinity Hall; 11 a.m. Praise Service/ Sanctuary. Please join us, everyone welcome! Shepherd’s Table/dry food pantry hours: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No qualifying needed.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-2970. savinggracelutherancvaz.org – On this Holy Trinity Sunday, we do not so much explain God as confess Him. Our Lord gives us not how, but who. 10 a.m. Sunday worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” at lessons; Tuesdays, 4 p.m. “Life of Jesus – Miracles.”

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes you for worship services, www.sleep.org. “The Church is the people,” Coffee hour has resumed. Chapel Rock Camp has openings this summer for counselors. Offering summer camp and family camp. Food donations on Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m. drop-off; Fridays open to public, 9 a.m. to noon.

Hear ye, Hear ye, Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is now meeting with masks in our sanctuary at 10:15 a.m. We are taking reservations for now; call 928-772-6366 before Thursday to reserve your seat for each Sunday visit. Hope to see you there!

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sunday’s in-person at 8:30, 10:30 a.m. and noon or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information!

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open! No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. Information: 928-778-1950.

Join our family at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. Be enlightened and encouraged with great expository preaching. Wednesday activities include youth group at 6 p.m. and adult bible study at 7 p.m.. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and FirmFoundationPV.org.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.

Countryside Chapel, 9766 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, remains open. Join at 6 p.m. Fridays for our study in Revelation and 10 a.m. Sundays for our regular service. We are also live streaming at www.ccpvaz.com. We are a non-denominational church and love our community.

Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us/.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

Prescott Nazarene — A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

EVENTS

JUNE 19 – Living Free Fellowship, open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held June 19 at 10 a.m. at the Wild Iris, 124 S. Granite St. For more information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!