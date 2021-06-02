OFFERS
ADOT: Southbound I-17 to narrow to 1 lane in Anthem area June 4-5; more I-40 work near Flagstaff

(ADOT/Courtesy)

(ADOT/Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 2, 2021 8:24 p.m.

Drivers who plan to use southbound Interstate 17 near Daisy Mountain Drive in the Anthem area Friday night, June 4, through Saturday, June 5, should allow extra travel time and consider detours for a paving project, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

Southbound I-17 is scheduled to be narrowed to one left lane between Daisy Mountain Drive and Pioneer Road in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for resurfacing. The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Pioneer Road will be closed.

In addition to allowing extra time, drivers can plan to use alternate routes, ADOT stated. If exiting southbound I-17 at Anthem Way or Daisy Mountain Drive, drivers can consider using southbound Gavilan Peak/North Valley parkways to Carefree Highway in order to reach I-17 beyond the paving work zone.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. Also check ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, the free app for ADOT Alerts, available at ADOTAlerts.com, will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas — where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

I-40, FLAGSTAFF ROADWORK JUNE 3-9

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers who travel Interstate 40 in Flagstaff from June 3-9 to plan for lane restrictions while ADOT crews continue pavement preservation work, according to a news release.

The following restrictions will occur daily from 5 a.m. Thursday, June 3, to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9:

-Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in work areas between the junction with I-17 (milepost 195) and Butler Avenue (milepost 196).

-Law enforcement may be on site to assist with traffic control.

-A 16-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

For more information, visit the project webpage: azdot.gov/I40WalnutCanyonRd

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway, the news release stated. Since 2016, ADOT has replaced about 90 miles of pavement and repaired, upgraded or replaced 35 bridges along I-40.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.

