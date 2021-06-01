Pet of the Week: Juliet

Hi my name is “Juliet” and I am Husky Malamute mix. I am approximately 5 years old and love to play fetch! I am a very good girl who loves all people but would prefer kids over 5.

I must be the only dog in the house, as I do not get along with other dogs.

We do not know how I do with cats but my breed is known to love to chase them. I need a home that understands my breed and will give me all the love, exercise and brushing that I need.

If you think I would make a perfect addition to your family call the shelter to set an appointment to come see me! 928-636-4223, ext 7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.