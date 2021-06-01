Obituary: Anthony “Tony” Garza

On Tuesday May 11th 2021, Anthony “Tony” Garza, loving husband and father, passed away at age 52. Anthony was born in Tucson, AZ on November 28th 1968 to Sharon Diane Tackett-Garza and John Garza. On June 23rd 2013 he married Katie Wallen-Garza.



Anthony was preceded in death by his mother, Diane and is survived by his wife, Katie; three children, Kirsten, Hailey, and Cole; his sisters, Leslie and Melissa; brother, Darren, and four grandchildren.

Information was provided by the family.