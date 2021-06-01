Growing Forward: Enjoying activities together again, lots happening in Prescott Valley

June is busting out all over! As we raise our voice in song I am happy that here we are halfway through the year and we are all the better for it. Activities and events have opened up and we are enjoying our time gathering together.

Theater on the Green

Our Theater on the Green is one of the best assets we have in Prescott Valley, and it is now being used in so many ways for us to enjoy. In case you do not know, the Theater on the Green is located next to the Civic Center between the police department and library buildings.

The Town of Prescott Valley is hosting its Movies under the Stars there every Friday night until July 2, and then will be presenting concerts throughout the summer. Yavapai College Performing Arts is also bringing a summer series to our beautiful facility. Last month, they opened with their Roughrider bands and chorus and ABBA Fab, and will continue with concerts including Frankie Valle tribute, Brian Chartrand Quartet and ending with the wonderful Prescott Pops Symphony on Saturday, July 3. I am very happy to see this beautiful outdoor venue creating a community center for the arts.

Community Excellence Awards

We are taking nominations for the Chamber’s annual Community Excellence Awards. This past year has been an exceptional one and we know that there are those individuals, businesses and organization have gone above and beyond in supporting, connecting and making a difference in the quality of life we have here in Prescott Valley.



Categories include: Student, Teacher, Organization, Volunteer, Business Leader and Chamber Members of the Year, Community Improvement and the Prescott Valley Heritage Award. Nomination forms can be found on our website at pvchamber.org or, to make it easy, just send me an email (marnie@pvchamber.org) with your nomination and description of your nominee and category. Awards will be presented at the Chamber’s annual banquet which will be held on Friday, July 16, at the Findlay Toyota Center.

Tough Enough to Wear Pink

In 2004, Tough Enough to Wear Pink was created by entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor Terry Wheatley with Karl Stressman, former director of special events for Wrangler and former commissioner of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association to bring the sport of professional rodeo and the western community together to rally against breast cancer. Wrangler is the title sponsor of Tough Enough to Wear Pink. TETWP has empowered rodeos and western events in the U.S. and Canada to focus attention on the need for a cure. Our Prescott Frontier Days, World’s Oldest Rodeo has embraced that with an evening fundraiser and special rodeo night dedicated to Tough Enough to Wear Pink and breast cancer awareness.

As a breast cancer survivor (and every day is a blessing) I have been honored to be asked to emcee the fundraiser, which this year is held on June 12, and to work in the merchandise booth for the TETWP rodeo night which is on June 29. It is heartwarming to meet other survivors or families of those that have fought breast cancer. So if you are at the rodeo on June 29, stop by the TETWP booth and see me for a hug. We are Tough Enough to Wear Pink!

Did Someone Say Rhythm and Brews?

Yes, we did! And we invite you to join us on June 19 for the inaugural Rhythm and Brews Craft Beer and Music Festival at the Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater. Presented by the Town of Prescott Valley and the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, this event features all-day music with craft beer samples, food, a kids activity area and music by Parker Smith, Ryan Bexley, Matt Farris and headline band Filmore! This is a day not to miss!

Tickets can be purchased online at pvaz.net/parksandrecreation or call 928-759-3090. Tickets will also be sold at the gate.

Let Me Straighten my Crown…

I say this tongue in cheek as this is my birthday month! And yes, I celebrate all month because we all deserve our special time. So to my fellow June Bugs…I wish you a very happy birthday month. And if your special day is June 9 — extra cheers to you my birthday twin!!

Star of the Month

To all the fathers out there, I wish you a very Happy Father’s Day. I miss mine so much but Father’s Day is not only a good day to remember him but to celebrate all dads. And to Brian M. Bergner Jr., welcome to little Henry. Your Father’s day is extra special this year.

Happy Beginning of Summer!

— Marnie