Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for annual Community Excellence Awards
The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual Community Excellence Recognition program — where organizations and individuals who have made a significant contribution to Prescott Valley in fiscal year 2020-21 will be recognized and awarded.
The chamber is soliciting nominations from citizens, businesses, chamber members, clubs, and organizations for these prestigious awards. The selected recipients will be honored at the chamber’s annual banquet on Friday, July 16, at the Findlay Toyota Center.
Following are brief descriptions of the awards and their criteria:
Organization of the Year — Recognition for service to and promotion of the community. A “not for profit” civic and/or service organization.
Community Improvement – Large and Small project — Recognition of the development or improvement of real property in Prescott Valley.
The Norm Pariseau Volunteer of the Year — An individual who has served our community and/or its organizations as a non-paid volunteer.
Citizen of the Year — An individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the community in service and/or leadership.
Business Leader of the Year — An individual who has demonstrated leadership in the advancement of the business community and economy of Prescott Valley.
Prescott Valley Heritage Award — Someone who was instrumental in the founding of Prescott Valley and/or its top organizations.
Nomination forms are available on the website at pvchamber.org or you can email the nomination to marnie@pvchamber.org.
If you have any questions, please contact Marnie Uhl at the chamber office at 928-772-8857.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.
