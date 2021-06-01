Adoption Spotlight: Angel
Originally Published: June 1, 2021 6:17 p.m.
Angel is a sweet boy with an infectious smile. When he’s not spending time outside, he loves playing sports, building with Legos and playing video games. Get to know Angel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
