Sat, July 31
Obituary: Michael Allen Peters

Michael Allen Peters

Michael Allen Peters

Originally Published: July 31, 2021 7:12 p.m.

Michael Allen Peters, 76, passed away on July 23, 2021, at the Prescott, Arizona, VA Hospice Unit, after a long-fought and courageous battle with the ravaging effects of exposure to Agent Orange resulting from his service in the Vietnam War.

He was born in Fairfield, Ohio, to Harry and Patricia Peters, grew up in Springfield, Ohio, and in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he attended St. Francis de Sales in preparation to become a priest. After graduation he entered the St. Mary’s Seminary Philosophy Program and received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas.

He was honored to serve his country as a 1st Lieutenant in Vietnam, Special Forces on the ground and made many lifelong friends with those whom he served. After Vietnam he attended the University of Houston School of Law, received his Doctor of Jurisprudence, and embarked on a lengthy career in law. One of his most memorable experiences was having the opportunity to argue and win a grand jury case before the Supreme Court of the United States. The last 16 years of his career he was a Texas State Judge of Harris County Criminal Court #2 where he earned the name “Judge Dread.”

Michael was dedicated to his faith and to making a difference in the lives of the people with whom he encountered. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and Lions Club. He demonstrated a continued commitment to his fellow veterans by volunteering at the Prescott VA for 12 years. He loved to golf and was a member of the Prescott Lakes Men’s Golf Association. He authored beautiful poems and will always be remembered for his humor, wit, compassion, and creative dress.

Michael is survived by his spouse, Lynne Peters of Prescott; his daughters, Angele (Jerry) Anderfuren of Brighton, Michigan and Rosalie Duffey of Houston Texas; his sister, Cyndie Peters of Lebanon, Tennessee; and his grandchildren, Ava, Ellerie, Callum, Sofia and Luke. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Patricia Peters; and sisters, Julia Goldstein and Suzie McAvoy.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., on Aug. 9, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Burial will take place out of state.

Information was provided by the family.

