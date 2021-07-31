Obituary: Jeffrey Santala
Originally Published: July 31, 2021 7:06 p.m.
Jeffrey Santala passed away on July 26, 2021 at the age of 51. Jeff was born in California June 14, 1970 and resided in Prescott Valley, Arizona, for most his life.
He is survived by his parents, Terry and Peggy Santala; sister and brother; his five children and four grandchildren.
His favorite sport/team LA Dodgers. GO Dodgers!
Lovingly remembered by his family and friends. Information was provided by the family.
