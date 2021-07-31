Obituary: Gregory (Greg) Joseph Good

Gregory (Greg) Joseph Good, 75 years young, loved Jesus Christ and wore shirts daily with the message: “God is Love,” (1 John 4:16). Heaven welcomed this wonderful, loving man on July 25, 2021, after a very short, devastating battle with COVID-19 and bacterial pneumonia. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Westside Christian Church, 5860 N. Williamson Valley Road in Prescott.

Greg was born in Pomona, California, the fourth of nine children born to Earl and Mary Good. He grew up in Whittier, California, and graduated from Whittier High School.

Greg is survived by his wife of 35 years, Bobbi; and his five children, Barbie Eschendal (Linda Goeggel), Joe Good (Monica), Jeni Juknelis (Justin), Daniel Good and Christopher Good (Stacey). He is also survived by his grandsons, Conner Good (Joe and Monica), Zak Juknelis and Christian Juknelis (Jeni and Justin). In addition, he is survived by six siblings, Anne Hinkey, Margaret Alexander, John Good, Steve Good, Monica Radel and Kevin Good. There are also numerous foster children, Godchildren, nieces and nephews mourning the loss of this kind and loving man. Greg was preceded in death by his older brothers, Roy Good and Tim Good.

Greg provided for his family working as a systems analyst. He was a motorcycle enthusiast. He was a talented musician who played guitar and harmonica along with a beautiful singing voice. He was an accomplished auto technician, woodworker, and made the best oatmeal raisin cookies and deviled eggs, or as he called them “Angel” eggs. He was a man of many talents and loved sharing them with everyone.

For many years Greg struggled with diminishing hearing, which eventually brought him close to a completely silent world. Through encouragement from many loved ones and dear friends he decided to get Cochlear implants, which changed his life and brought him back into a hearing world. He was a volunteer to introduce and support others interested in implants to improve their hearing. For years Greg was active in Kairos prison ministry and actively seeking ways to help the needy.

A native Californian, Greg and Bobbi had recently moved to Prescott, Arizona, and in 10 short months they made numerous friends through church and neighbors as Greg daily walked his beloved Scruffy.

Greg was a wonderful, loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to so many. He was always there to help if you needed him, and always with a smile and a warm, sincere hug.

