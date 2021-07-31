OFFERS
Obituary: Garce (Garfield Goodwin) Futerer

Originally Published: July 31, 2021 6:54 p.m.

Garce (Garfield Goodwin) Futerer, passed away on May 29, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona. He was born June 23, 1931, to Glory and Wilfrid (Bill) Futerer in Mesa, Arizona.

After graduating from North Phoenix High School in Phoenix, in 1950, Garce joined the Army and served in Korea from 1950 to 1953 attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. After his discharge, he earned a B.A. Degree in Business Administration at ASU in 1957. Garce worked at El Paso Natural Gas as a supervisor and then a sales rep for Levi Strauss before settling in Prescott in 1970 to sell real estate. He retired in 1995 in the city he loved the most, Prescott. Garce was also an active and successful investor in both real estate and the stock market.

Garce is known for this genial, fun-loving sense of humor and his generosity with friends and animals, always focusing on the positive side of life. He loved his dogs and left a bequest to the Yavapai Humane Society to take care of his beloved four-footed friends in his absence.

Garce is predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Don and Bill and his sister-in-law, JoAnne. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Madeline Futerer; one niece and two nephews and his friends. He will be missed.

A memorial service will be held for Garce at Prescott National Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Garce’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

