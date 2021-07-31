Obituary: Adolph Michael Angotti

OFFERS
Originally Published: July 31, 2021 6:58 p.m.

Adolph Michael Angotti passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 22, 2021. He was the 10th child born to immigrant parents, Frank and Teresa Angotti on May 8, 1923 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mike graduated from Northeast High School and worked with his dad and uncles in the cabinetry business and became a skilled woodworker.

He joined the United States Navy during World War II. He served on a destroyer escort, the USS McConnell, in the Pacific. He also served in Adak, Alaska.

While on leave in Galveston, Texas in 1945, he met Marjorie Crawford. It was love at first sight and, in 1946, they married and began their life together and were married almost 75 years. Mike worked for the Post Office for some time after the war, then went on to own a hardware store with his brothers in Ruskin Heights, Missouri. In 1960, a new adventure waited for the family.

With five children in tow, they moved to Glendale, Arizona. Mike began working for Stapleys hardware in Glendale, then went to work at Olympic paint store. He worked there many years, until he went to work for American National Insurance Company. He retired from ANICO, in 1980.

Not one to sit around, he learned the upholstery business, and worked out of his garage until he was well into his 80s and unable to hoist heavy furniture. Mike and Marge moved to Dewey, Arizona, in 1994 and lived there until 2017, when they relocated to Phoenix.

He was a hardworking, honest man all of his life. He expected those same values from everyone he met. He lived a long and honorable life, he was a true patriot and part of the Greatest Generation, proud to serve his country.

Mike suffered the greatest loss of his life, when his only son, Michael Angotti, passed away in 2009. Mike is survived by his wife, Marjorie Alice Angotti; and four daughters, Judy Gowens, Teresa Spiker (Gary), Jennifer Kirby (Rusty) and Marcia Conner; and one surviving brother, Richard Angotti (April); many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and the staff at Orchard Point for the care and comfort they provided Dad at the end of his life.

Services will be at a later date. Information was provided by the family.

